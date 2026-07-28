NFL Training Camp Rankings: Ranking the loaded third-year quarterback class

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels missed 10 games during his sophomore season in the NFL, going just 2-5 in seven starts. Through two seasons, Daniels is now 14-10 as a starter with 33 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions.

Daniels and the Washington Commanders shockingly got to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, and it seemed like things were pointing in the right direction for 2025, but Daniels not being able to stay healthy, along with many other players enduring the same fate, proved to be too much to overcome.

The injury concern with Daniels is notable, as he does have a thinner frame and is a dual-threat player, so he's someone who may always have to deal with this. Heading into year three, Daniels is needing to re-prove himself a bit.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has not missed a start in the NFL and is now 16-18 in two seasons. He helped the Chicago Bears make the playoffs in 2025, but his rookie season, while efficient on paper, was forgettable. Much of that was far from his fault, but Williams has been a rather inaccurate, erratic quarterback at times.

Fortunately, Williams took a massive step in the right direction, as the Bears more than doubled their win total from 2024 into 2025. However, the 2025 season does kind of feel like the de-facto rookie season for Williams given how dysfunctional 2024 was.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has played in 30 total games for the New England Patriots, going 17-12 in 29 starts. The Pats made it to the Super Bowl this past seeasons, and Maye finished second in the MVP voting, leading the NFL in completion percentage.

He comes in at No. 2 in our power rankings, as, while his total body of work is extremely impressive, it's not quite as good as our No. 1 passer. Maye also does take a ton of sacks and was horribly inefficient against top competition last year, so those two things could be the obvious areas of improvement for 2026.

1. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is No. 1 in our power rankings, as his total body of work is the best and most thorough thus far. Nix and the Denver Broncos have gone 24-10 in two seasons, with playoff appearances both years. Nix has already thrown for 7,706 passing yards and 54 passing touchdowns, while also adding another 786 rushing yards and 9 rushing scores.

Nix also did improve in several categories from 2024 into 2025, so while the passing production wasn't perhaps what people expected, it was also a better overall season than his rookie campaign in 2024.

RIght now, Nix might not be the most talented quarterback from the class overall, but he's been the most productive.