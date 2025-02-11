Nick Foles had perfect Tom Brady joke to celebrate another Eagles Super Bowl win

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took to social media and threw a jab at NFL legend Tom Brady.

In a celebratory mood following the Eagles’ 40-22 victory over the 2x defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Foles tweeted, “It’s really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles’ two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm.”

It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm.



Have a great night! — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) February 10, 2025

What was that about? Oh, that’s right, Brady was present for both of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victories. In 2018, during Super Bowl LII, Foles led the Eagles to their first championship, defeating Brady’s New England Patriots 41-33. Foles even had a touchdown catch on the famous Philly Special while Brady was strip-sacked in on a game-winning drive attempt.

Brady, now retired and serving as a broadcaster for Fox, provided color commentary for this year’s game, witnessing yet another Eagles’ win. Moreover, he has now seen the Birds ensure that no team will win three in a row twice.

2016-2018 featured the Patriots in three straight Super Bowls and two wins, the lone loss coming against the Eagles. 2022-2024 featured the Chiefs and the same result, though KC won two straight before the Birds crashed the party.

Nick Foles delivered the ultimate joke on Tom Brady during Eagles’ Super Bowl championship

However, while Foles’ jest is all in good fun, there’s one small detail he may have missed. Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, where Brady’s Patriots secured a 24-21 victory over the Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb led Eagles. This earlier matchup is a reminder that while Brady has been present for three of the Eagles’ Super Bowl appearances in the 21st century, he was on the winning side in his first encounter. Brady was not there in 2022 nor in 1980.

The lighthearted exchange between Foles and Brady has been a source of entertainment for fans. Recently, the two appeared together in a Super Bowl commercial for the sportswear company Nobull, showcasing their friendly rapport.

It looks like both Brady and Foles have come a long way since that night in Minneapolis where the world got on the Patriots QB for not shaking hands with the Eagles rising star. Not to worry, it looks like both are happy where they are. Brady’s got seven titles, while Foles has his one great moment, and he just got another one with this friendly banter.