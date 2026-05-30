One stat proves how badly the 49ers need to sign Joey Bosa before camp

There are more available players in NFL Free Agency right now than we are typically used to seeing, including a lot of big-name players who produced at a very high level last season.

One of the most "loaded" position groups at this stage of the offseason is actually off the edge, where veterans like Von Miller, Cam Jordan, and Joey Bosa are still looking for their next NFL homes. According to his brother, Nick, Joey isn't overly concerned about where he's going to play football next year. Apparently, he's doing a little more work on his golf game these days.

But the San Francisco 49ers have been connected to Bosa for a couple of obvious reasons, including the fact that his brother plays for the team. While recruiting certainly won't be an issue, the 49ers also have to address the elephant in the room that they were dead last in the NFL in sacks last season (20).

But believe it or not, that's not even the one stat that proves why the 49ers should be making signing Bosa a priority before camp. It's actually the fact that Bosa was one of the most clutch pass rushers in the entire NFL last season.

Joey Bosa's production in the 4th quarter last season should make him a no-brainer signing for the 49ers

Here's a great note from Pro Football Focus about the increase in productivity from Bosa in the 4th quarter and overtime last season:

"Bosa earned a modest 59.5 PFF grade across the first three quarters of games last season before erupting for a 91.8 PFF grade in fourth quarters and overtime.



Of Bosa’s 54 total pressures in 2025, 23 came during fourth quarters or overtime, along with three of his five sacks. His pressure rate jumped dramatically from 11.2% through the first three quarters to 22.6% once the fourth quarter began. Only Aidan Hutchinson generated pressure at a higher rate in those situations."



- Pro Football Focus

Seeing his pressure rate double in the fourth quarter and overtime is more than enough reason for the 49ers to bring this guy in. Obviously, Bosa has a long history of production in the NFL. While injuries have certainly taken their toll on his body, he can still impact the quarterback at a very high level, especially late in games.

He flipped a switch when it was time to be clutch, and that's something a team like the 49ers can really benefit from.

Of course, finishing dead last in the NFL in sacks last year should have the 49ers of the mindset that they should be taking any and all able-bodied pass rushers, but playing in the division they play in, many of their most important games are going to come down to the last possession. And with that in mind, having a guy whose pressure rate skyrocketed in the 4th quarter could be a great asset.

It already made sense for the 49ers to bring in Joey Bosa, even if just for the vibes of getting to see him play with his brother for a season. But knowing what he brings to the table late in games, even at this point in his career, makes it borderline roster malpractice to not sign him ahead of camp.