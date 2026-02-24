Packers go crazy to fix the trenches in updated 7-round NFL Mock Draft

120. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Jude Bowry has starting upside and the ability to play the left and right side, which could end up being a key factor if the Packers pull the trigger here. Bowry is definitely a developmental prospect, but who isn't at pick 120 in an NFL Draft?

Green Bay may have to replace Walker, who could easily depart in free agency, and with Zach Tom recovering from a partially torn patellar tendon, tackle could easily be addressed earlier in the Packers actual NFL Draft.

158. Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Now looking to beef up the pass rush, the Packers take Jaishawn Barham from Michigan. Barham is definitely more of a rotational pass-rusher, especially earlier in his career, but there is always a chance players like this turn out as full-time starters. Barham had four sacks in 2025 for the Wolverines.

200. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

De'Zhaun Stribling would turn 24 years old during his rookie season, so he's on the older side, but with Romeo Doubs potentially leaving in free agency, wide receiver could be another need for Green Bay. Stribling is an experienced collegiate player with 216 career receptions and 23 career touchdowns.

237. Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon

Now adding some depth to the backfield, the Packers snag Noah Whittington from Oregon at pick 237. Perhaps Whittington could factor in with a few carries per game here and there. Being able to field an efficient rushing attack in today's NFL means having multiple players who can run the rock.

254. Al'zillion Hamilton, CB, Fresno State

I almost regret not addressing cornerback much earlier in this mock draft, but there are ways for the Packers to get better on the backend of the defense without having to use high draft picks. When teams are picking this low in the NFL Draft, the ideal scenario is that players turn into some competent depth pieces. Al'zillion Hamilton could potentially be some depth for Green Bay.

257. Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas

Quay Walker could depart in free agency in 2026, so there might be a need at linebacker. Fortunately, the linebacker free agency class is rather deep, so Green Bay could opt to not retain Walker and potentially pursue a lower-tier option in the meantime, further addressing the position in the NFL Draft.