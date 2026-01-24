Patriots bust open Super Bowl window in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Patriots are one win away from advancing to Super Bowl LX. It would be yet another Super Bowl appearance here in the 21st century for the franchise, the last one being back in 2018 when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were near the end of their powers in New England.

Now, it's Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel leading the charge as the team heads into Denver for a huge matchup. On paper, the Broncos are more talented, and the Patriots did bring in a very deep free agency class last year. The franchise is obviously a year or two ahead of schedule at this point, so this could truly be a start of another dynasty.

Let's see if the Patriots can bust this window open even more with an insane 2026 NFL Draft haul.

Updated 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft for the New England Patriots

30. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Patriots definitely need some pass-rush help. In the offseason, they brought in Harold Landry, who is a good-not-great player and obviously not young anymore. He was with the Tennessee Titans when Mike Vrabel was there, so the fit made sense.

But adding a young, high-upside pass-rusher on a rookie contract like TJ Parker really makes a ton of sense, and I could see this pick happening even after a potential dip into the free agency market for some help off the EDGE.

62. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Zachariah Branch is elite with the ball in his hands and could contribute to a playmaking group that does need an injection of youth. Stefon Diggs had a great year and was Drake Maye's favorite target, but he's on the wrong side of 30. The Pats have to bring more youth onto the offensive side of the ball.

94. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

The Patriots use their final pick inside the top-100 on Drew Shelton, a left tackle from Penn State. It might only be a matter of time before Will Campbell is kicked inside to guard.