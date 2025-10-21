Eagles’ dynamic duo just brought Philly’s Super Bowl plan back to life

After two straight losses, the Philadelphia Eagles badly needed a win on Sunday when they stepped onto the field inside U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Luckily for the Eagles, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown were more than ready to lead the team to a victory in their Week 7 matchup against the Vikings.

Brown got the day started for Philadelphia when he hauled in a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts on 4th-and-4 and turned it into a beautiful 37-yard touchdown. That was the first time Brown and Hurts had connected for a score since Week 3, and it was the longest touchdown connection between the two since Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown | FanSided

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown deliver a heroic performance in Week 7 to help the Philadelphia Eagles conquer the Minnesota Vikings

A few drives after Brown made a trip inside the end zone, Smith decided to get in on the fun.



Two plays into Philadelphia's first offensive drive of the second half, Hurts launched a moon ball toward the middle of the field into the hands of Smith for an incredible 79-yard touchdown.

That score is now the longest touchdown catch of Smith's NFL career, eclipsing the previous 63-yard touchdown reception he had back in Week 2 of the 2023 season, which also, coincidentally, came in the third quarter of a game against the Vikings.

While Smith set a new personal record, the touchdown pass was also the second-longest that Hurts has thrown in his pro career. Only his 81-yard connection for a score to former Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson in Week 16 of the 2020 season was longer than the throw he made to Smith on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith | FanSided

After another Brown touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia's dynamic offensive duo walked off the field in Minnesota having combined for 13 catches, 304 receiving yards, and three scores.



They could not, and would not, be stopped on Sunday.

Before Week 7, the beginning of this season for the Eagles had been dominated by tension from within the organization, even after the team won each of the first four games on its 2025 schedule.

Philadelphia's back-to-back losses in Week 5 and Week 6 certainly didn't help calm any frustrations, but the team clearly took advantage of the extra time off they had leading up to their matchup in Minnesota on Sunday.

Smith and Brown have spent most of the season so far practically begging to become bigger factors in the Eagles' offense, and in Week 7, they got their opportunity to prove why they are arguably the best wide receiver duo in the entire NFL.

If Philadelphia's passing attack continues to look like it did against the Vikings for the rest of the 2025 campaign, then their dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champs this season will have a much better chance at becoming an actual reality.