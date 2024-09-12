1 bold prediction for each Week 2 game of the 2024 NFL Season
New Orleans @ Dallas - New Orleans gets blown out
I would not let the New Orleans Saints blowing out the Carolina Panthers at home fool you. The Saints are not a good team. The Dallas Cowboys blowout win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 was much more impressive, and New Orleans travels to Dallas for this game. Saints head coach Dennis Allen is going to be marvelously out-coached in this game.
And frankly, the Cowboys came out in Week 1 and looked a lot better than people thought they would. The defense is going to terrorize Derek Carr and the offense is again going to move the ball up and down the field. Expect a double-digit win for the Cowboys in Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints.
Tampa Bay @ Detroit - Baker Mayfield tosses another 4 touchdowns
How about Baker Mayfield? He's now thrown 32 touchdowns against 10 interceptions during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thus far. It feels like he's finally playing up to his potential as a former no. 1 overall pick. Mayfield and the Bucs travel to Detroit to face the Lions, who needed overtime to beat the Los Angeles Rams.
And at this point, I feel like the Bucs are a better team than the Rams. Mayfield is going to have another wicked day through the air and will manage to throw another four touchdown passes. The Bake Show will continue as the Bucs will also notch a victory here. The two teams met in Detroit during the 2023 NFC Divisional Round.
Indianapolis @ Green Bay - Anthony Richardson has his worst game as a pro
In five NFL games thus far, Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts has thrown for 789 yards on a 57.3% completion percentage for a passer rating of 89.8. He's clearly still developing and is still just 22 years old. Richardson still needs a good bit of polishing as a passer and only completed 47.4% of his throws in the Colts Week 1 loss against the Houston Texans.
That game was at home, and now Richardson and the Colts travel to Green Bay to face off against a Packers defense that is just loaded with talent. Richardson is going to endure the worst game of his NFL career to date, perhaps tossing zero touchdowns and multiple interceptions.
It's not to say that Richardson won't be very good. He's got the dual-threat makeup and has what could be the strongest arm in the NFL, but he's going to have to take his lumps like every QB did when they were young.