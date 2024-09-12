1 bold prediction for each Week 2 game of the 2024 NFL Season
New York (A) @ Tennessee - Tennessee figures it out and upsets New York
Both the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets both looked quite awful in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense did not get anything consistent going, and the Titans offense looked limp with Will Levis under center. This could be a coin flip game, believe it or not, as neither team is particularly good.
The Titans are going to figure it out a bit more than New York in Week 2 and will earn an upset win, improving to 1-1. The Titans do have a very talented defensive front that could end up being a huge problem for the Jets offensive line, which has three new starters and could still take some time before settling in.
San Francisco @ Minnesota - Vikings notch a close win late in the game
The Minnesota Vikings notched a win against the San Francisco 49ers at home in the 2023 NFL Season. They'll do the same this time around and defend their home turf. The 49ers are coming off of a short week of rest and again may not have RB Christian McCaffrey, so this team is quite vulnerable.
Sam Darnold also played quite well in Week 1 against the New York Giants. It would not at all surprise me to see the well-coached Vikings upset the 49ers here in Week 2. San Fran is again plagued by the injury bug, and the Vikings have a some-field advantage here.
Seattle @ New England - Drake Maye somehow, some way, plays in this game
The Seattle Seahawks defense may force the New England Patriots to make some sort of change during the game. Could that change be Drake Maye getting some game action? The Seahawks defense made life hard for Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix, and with the unit being talented at all three levels, I do not envision the Patriots offense having an easy time here.
To some extent, we are going to see Drake Maye get inserted into this game. Seattle will end up with the win here and will improve to 2-0 on the season.