1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2024 season
There are a ton of great teams in the NFL, but there is also one reason for each team to miss the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season. No team is perfect; every single club in the NFL has flaws, and that won't change. Some teams are clearly better than others, but in the NFL, crazy things have happened.
The top teams in the league are pretty much set in stone, but power rankings can be subjective. Even among the elite teams, can we identify one reason for each team to miss the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season?
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson's body breaks down toward the end of the season
This is something that has already happened to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson is someone who loves to use his legs, and for good reason. He's the best dual-threat QB of all-time, so Jackson will carry the ball many times during a game. Well, sometimes that wear and tear catches up to him at the end of a season.
If this again happens, the Ravens could be without their starting QB for the home-stretch. That could lead to them missing the postseason.
Cincinnati Bengals - Another season-ending injury for Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow has already suffered two season-ending injuries in his short NFL career, which began in 2020. You have to wonder if this is now a legitimate issue for the Bengals and Burrow. Well, there isn't anything to say it can't happen again. While no one wants to see it happen, it's a possibility.
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson is de-washed up
Deshaun Watson has looked thoroughly awful during his short time with the Cleveland Browns. Well, is there a possibility that he simply doesn't have it anymore? I mean, it might be hard to believe since Watson is still in his 20s, but it's not like he's proven otherwise thus far for the Browns.