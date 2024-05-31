1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2024 season
AFC South
Houston Texans - Tough schedule in 2024 leads to regression
The Houston Texans are set to have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this year, and that could lead to this young team regressing a bit and taking a step backward. I don't believe this will be the case, but their schedule is nothing to scoff at.
Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson needs another year
Anthony Richardson hardly played in 2023 due to injuries, and ended up suffering a season-ending one. With Richardson hardly playing many NFL games, he still might be in that rookie status in 2024, so the Indianapolis Colts could be looking at 2025 as the year that they breakout.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Injuries again derail their season
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to stay healthy in 2024 if they want to make the postseason. Them being banged-up toward the end of the 2023 season derailed their year and ended up with them on the outside looking in after a white-hot start. Well, if the Jags again suffer the same fate, they'll be in Cancun instead of in the playoffs.
Tennessee Titans - Will Levis isn't any good + roster still needs work
A double-whammy if you will, the Tennessee Titans still might need another season. If Will Levis isn't any good, the whole season is done for. However, while Levis might show enough, the roster itself in Tennessee still needs a bit of work, so GM Ran Carthon simply might need to put together another strong offseason.