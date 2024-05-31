1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2024 season
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs - The offense takes another step back
The Kansas City Chiefs offense was quite average in 2023. With Travis Kelce getting older, clearly declining a bit in 2023, and the Chiefs still not having clarity at WR, it's not outrageous to think that their offense can again take a step back. The Chiefs defense was arguably the best in football last year, so you have to figure that unit remains strong.
But the offense could take a step back, which puts more on the defenses plate. Could that lead to KC totally missing the postseason?
Denver Broncos - Rookie QB Bo Nix needs time to develop
Even though Bo Nix fits the Denver Broncos offense well, he may still need some time to develop. That could give the Broncos a path to contending perhaps in 2025, but 2024 might be that type of year for Denver. It's truy rare to see an NFL team make the playoffs with a rookie QB. The Broncos could surely break that trend, but history tells us they won't.
Los Angeles Chargers - Bad roster with bad depth
The Los Angeles Chargers don't have a great roster or depth. Their in the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era, so they're not a safe bet to make the postseason. New general manager Joe Hortiz didn't exactly have the most stellar of offseasons, and it's safe to bet that them cleaning house this offseason doesn't yield a quick playoff berth.
Las Vegas Raiders - Quarterback play isn't nearly good enough
The Las Vegas Raiders may end up starting career backup Gardner Minshew in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Folks, that simply isn't good enough to make the playoffs in the AFC. The Raiders could sport a solid defense and do have some nice pieces on offense, but their QB play might be average at best.