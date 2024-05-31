1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2024 season
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys - No Dan Quinn leads to huge regression on defense
Dan Quinn had the Dallas Cowboys defense as one of the best units in the NFL for the three-year stretch he was there. With no more Quinn and now Mike Zimmer instilled as the DC, there could be a huge regression coming. Zimmer is a quality defensive mind, but after three years of Dan Quinn, it might take some adjusting for Dallas in 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles - 2022 season was the outlier
If the 2022 season was indeed an outlier, the new offensive and defensive coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio might not much of a difference for the Philadelphia Eagles, who regressed across the board in 2023. The 2024 NFL Season might be just as tough for them if 2022 was the lightning in the bottle year.
New York Giants - Daniel Jones and Drew Lock
Like, come on. Giants fans deserve better. The offensive line is also still a bit of a mess.
Washington Commanders - Year 1 of the rebuild makes playoffs unrealistic
Yeah, it just won't happen this year. The Washington Commanders are in year one of this rebuild/new era that features new and notable faces at head coach, general manager, and quarterback. Their roster is also iffy at best, so playoffs seem like a longshot.