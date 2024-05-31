1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2024 season
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - Major injuries across the roster
The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with major injuries before, and this is really the only way they miss the playoffs, as they have so many top players at different positions, and they have a Super Bowl-caliber coaching staff. Injuries could derail their season in 2024.
Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford meets Father Time
Matthew Stafford has been banged up for years and has played through a ton of injuries. He's set to play in his age-36 season in 2024, so Father Time could catch up to him in 2024. It would be sad to see, but Stafford is likely headed to that decline at some point in the next few seasons.
Arizona Cardinals - Roster isn't quite good enough yet
While I am high on the Arizona Cardinals for 2024, their roster simply is not good enough just yet, so the talent alone could keep them out of the postseason for another season. The 2025 year could be a huge window opening for Arizona, but 2024 might be tough.
Seattle Seahawks - Eugene Cyril Smith III
Geno Smith was noticeably worse in 2023 than he was in 2022, so Smith not being able to re-capture his 2022 form could lead to the Seahawks again missing the postseason. Smith is an average QB aging into his 30s, so Seattle is probably looking in a different direction for a long-term answer after this year regardless.