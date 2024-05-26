NFL Spin Zone
10 NFL free agents still unemployed as teams begin OTAs in 2024

Which NFL free agents are still unemployed as OTAs get underway?

By Sayre Bedinger

NFL free agents
NFL free agents / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
3. Xavien Howard, cornerback

The Miami Dolphins had to make some tough moves this offseason including letting go of veteran cornerback Xavien Howard. They also said goodbye to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, one of the leaders in that locker room.

It's going to be a new-look Miami defense in 2024 and Xavien Howard's absence is one of the most notable. Howard has been a ballhawk his entire NFL career and at the age of 30, he could still help a team at outside corner.

4. Justin Simmons, safety

The availability of Justin Simmons is by far the most bizarre at this stage of the offseason. Since he came into the league in 2016 as a third-round pick out of Boston College, nobody has more interceptions (30) than Justin Simmons.

The Pro Bowl/All-Pro safety from the Broncos was cut in a salary cap move this offseason and it was widely assumed that he would find a home rather quickly. The safety market has been a bit overloaded this offseason and that has impacted Simmons. I expect him to sign a deal at some point this summer that is going to look like a bargain no matter what at this point.

