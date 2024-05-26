10 NFL free agents still unemployed as teams begin OTAs in 2024
5. David Bakhtiari, tackle
There has been a complete lack of interest in David Bakhtiari this offseason from other teams around the league after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers, and understandably so. Bakhtiari was once one of the premier left tackles in all of football, but injuries have completely derailed his career in recent years.
At some point this offseason, Bakhtiari is probably going to get picked up by a team that needs a starter in an emergency situation at left tackle. At some point, the risk will be worth the reward. There's no reason right now for Bakhtiari to settle for his value being low, and there's really not any reason for an NFL team to get desperate and sign him without seeing what they've already got on-roster.
6. Dalton Risner, guard
There was some validity to the idea that Dalton Risner was still sitting in free agency a year ago at this time after he finished his Denver Broncos tenure on injured reserve shortly after violently shoving backup QB Brett Rypien on the sideline of a Christmas Day blowout loss. Risner has always been a fiery competitor -- to a fault -- and he channeled that energy last year with the Minnesota Vikings in a positive way.
He came in during the season, stole Ezra Cleveland's job, and wound up not allowing a single sack all season. Why is the former second-round pick out of Kansas State still avalable this deep into the offseason? It doesn't make sense.