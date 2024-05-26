10 NFL free agents still unemployed as teams begin OTAs in 2024
7. Carl Lawson, EDGE
Every NFL team needs good pass rush help, and yet every year around this time, there are typically at least a couple of guys that are just sitting there who could come in and make an impact. When Carl Lawson has been fully healthy in the NFL, he's been an absolute menace off the edge. Although he missed a lot of time due to injury, Lawson had 107 QB hits over the course of his first five NFL seasons.
He's going to turn 29 this offseason and if he can pass a physical, adding that kind of upside on a one-year, low-risk deal would be a no-brainer for almost any NFL team.
8. Jamal Adams, safety
Jamal Adams has a bad rap right now because the Seattle Seahawks traded so much to get him. Let's be honest -- that isn't Adams' fault at all.
The Seahawks made a move for an impact player, and unfortunately, the return on that investment prove the investment to be a little foolish. But Adams is still capable of making an impact this coming season. He played in just nine games last year for the Seahawks but if he's able to stay healthy, he's a really effective box player who can rush the passer and create turnovers.