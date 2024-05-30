10 worst NFL free agent signings of the entire 2024 offseason
8. Commanders signing EDGE Dorance Armstrong
The Commanders signing Dorance Armstrong in free agency was extremely predictable. The Commanders hired Dan Quinn, formerly the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. It was in Dallas -- under Quinn -- that Armstrong really started to carve out a role for himself.
I don't know if the Commanders are expecting Armstrong to be their alpha off the edge, but that faith would probably be misplaced. He's averaged just about 13 QB hits over the last three seasons combined, and just got over $22 million in guaranteed money. This move feels like a classic case of an NFL team trying to spend to reach the salary cap floor.
7. Giants signing OG Jon Runyan Jr.
Even the Green Bay Packers had to be laughing at the fact that the New York Giants paid $10 million annually to Jon Runyan Jr. on a new contract. Runyan has vastly outplayed his draft status as a former sixth-round pick, but people have been putting way too much stock in the fact that he started all but one game over the last three years.
The Packers were ready to move on from him, and given their situation with Jordan Love, why would they mess with continuity on the line if they thought Runyan was a quality starter? He struggled badly last season and the Giants overpaid.