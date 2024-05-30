10 worst NFL free agent signings of the entire 2024 offseason
4. Jaguars signing WR Gabe Davis
The Jacksonville Jaguars really wanted to bring back Calvin Ridley after his first season with the team, and you can't help but wonder if their pursuit of Gabe Davis prevented that from ultimately happening.
Considering the fact that Trevor Lawrence was coming off of a down/injury-impacted season, completely changing up the receiver group doesn't feel like the best idea. Gabe Davis has come up with some really nice performances for the Buffalo Bills, but hasn't even reached 850 yards in a single season. He got a near-identical contract to the one Darnell Mooney signed with the Falcons.
3. 49ers signing EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos
I love it when teams take chances on players in NFL free agency. I don't love it when they pay a premium to take the chance. The 49ers signing Yetur Gross-Matos feels like the equivalent of paying $10 to play one of those "adult" claw machine games where you can win Apple TV or something like that. Just because it's an adult claw machine doesn't mean it's not a claw machine.
Gross-Matos was a 2nd-round pick of the Panthers and even after Carolina traded Brian Burns, they made little effort to bring Gross-Matos back. The 49ers may know something we all don't, but he has just 13.5 sacks in four NFL seasons. He landed $12.39 million in guaranteed money on his deal with the 49ers.