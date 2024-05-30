10 worst NFL free agent signings of the entire 2024 offseason
2. Eagles signing EDGE Bryce Huff
The Philadelphia Eagles signing Bryce Huff away from the New York Jets and then trading away Haason Reddick feels like one of the riskiest moves in NFL free agency.
Huff has started 7 games as an NFL player, but despite not being a "starter", he's been an impact player. This past season, he exploded with 21 QB hits and 10.0 sacks without even playing 480 snaps. The Jets have maximized his effectiveness to the point that he landed a deal worth $34 million guaranteed, one of the biggest guarantees in all free agency.
Still, Huff has never played 500 snaps in a season. The Eagles just hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, and he doesn't love taking EDGE guys off the field if he doesn't have to. This will be an interesting one worth monitoring.
1. Titans signing CB Chidobe Awuzie
It helps to know people in high places, doesn't it?
Chidobe Awuzie came to the Titans from the Cincinnati Bengals, just like his head coach Brian Callahan. The Titans gave Awuzie a three-year deal worth $22.98 million in guaranteed money. Awuzie hasn't had an interception since 2021 and he's missed 11 games over the last two years combined.
I like what the Titans are trying to do, but signing a 29-year-old corner for that much money without a ton of ball production seems like a bad idea.