2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
We are somehow already heading towards Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season. Let's make our weekly picks and score predictions for the coming slate of games. Man, Week 10 had a ton in store for us! Numerous walk-off field goals and a couple of upsets made this one of the most entertaining weeks of football in the NFL this season.
Well, as we approach Week 11, the playoff picture in both conferences is beginning to take shape. The AFC is absolutely crowded, and the NFC hierarchy is becoming clearer by the week, We'll see if we can correctly predict every game this coming week. I have faith that we can get it done! Let's begin.
2023 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 10
Week 11 byes: Falcons (4-6), Colts (5-5), Patriots (2-8), Saints (5-5)
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Thursday, November 16th, 8:15 PM ET
This game could end up being the most pivotal game in the AFC North race. I don't at all trust the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns, who both have huge questions on offense. The Bengals and Ravens both lost pretty tough games in Week 10. In fact, both teams had great chances to win each game, but on a short week, I'd expect this to be a very inspired game from both teams.
The Ravens are the better team at the moment, but the Bengals have the better QB. With this game being at home and the Ravens having a stellar defense, I think Baltimore wins this game in the final minutes, dropping the Bengals to a shocking 5-5.
Prediction: Ravens win 24-21