2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 11
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) @ San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
Sunday, November 19th, 4:05 PM ET
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began the season 3-1 and were shocking the NFL world after a month. They've fallen back down to Earth and have begun playing the way they should be. This is an average team with an average QB. The defense can be stingy, which is cool, I guess, but the Bucs are pretty boring if we're being honest.
The San Francisco 49ers came out of their bye week and embarrassed the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting themselves back on track after three-straight losses in which QB Brock Purdy looked abysmal. Now at 6-3, the Niners all of a sudden have the Seattle Seahawks breathing down their necks in the NFC West race. The Niners are better than the Seahawks, and I think this last stretch of the season will prove that.
San Fran notably added Chase Young at the trade deadline, but also apparently called about Denver Broncos CB, Patrick Surtain II. That would have been unfair. Anyway, this should be an easy win for the Niners.
Prediction: Niners win 28-14