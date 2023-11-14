2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
New York Jets (4-5) @ Buffalo Bills (5-5)
Sunday, November 19th, 4:25 PM ET
The New York Jets somehow beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. This was the game where Aaron Rodgers left after just a handful of plays with a torn Achilles. Rodgers is apparently eyeing a return in mid-December, which would be just insane and a total smack in the face for the science of injury recovery.
The Jets' offense is hilariously bad, as OC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Zach Wilson are perhaps the worst offensive duo in the league has seen in years. The Jets also famously did not do squat at the trade deadline with their QB situation, and I honestly think the Jets have directives from above to keep Wilson in the lineup.
The Buffalo Bills are 5-5 after let another horrid loss, this time on Monday Night Football to the Denver Broncos. Buffalo simply is not a good team at this point and Josh Allen's league-leading 11 interceptions need talked about.
I do think Buffalo wins this game, but this isn't the typical Bills team that we are used to seeing. I would not be surprised if the Jets kept it close.
