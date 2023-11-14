2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 11
Seattle Seahawks (6-3) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
Sunday, November 19th, 4:25 PM ET
I still don't buy into the Seattle Seahawks being a true contender in the NFC. They get a weak Rams team in Week 11, but did lose to them when the teams met at the beginning of the season. Geno Smith has not been as efficient this year as he was last year and the Rams are going to be well-rested coming out of their bye week.
This feels like a game that Sean McVay wins. I think an elite coach having a bye week is a disaster for the opponent. Coaches like Andy Reid and Sean Payton are notorious for having their teams ready to go after the bye, and I think McVay falls into this.
Matthew Stafford may also return to the lineup, which will surely help. I think the Los Angeles Rams win this game, but it's close.
Prediction: Rams win 21-17