2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
Monday, November 20th, 8:15 PM ET
This might be the game of the year and is a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. Arguably the two best teams in the league, both the Eagles and Chiefs were on their bye week in Week 10. Both teams should be well-rested and will look to continue to stand atop of their respective conferences.
Honestly, both teams are a bit balanced. The one thing I do worry about here is Patrick Mahomes going against this weak Eagles' secondary. Both James Bradberry and Darius Slay seem to be regressing a bit, and that does make sense, as both are getting older. I think the big responsibility for this game falls on the Eagles defensive front to create pressure.
Putting pressure in Mahomes face may force him to make a few bad decisions. The Denver Broncos didn't sack Mahomes a ton in Week 8, but they created enough pressure to make life very difficult for the QB. Man, this game is very hard to choose. I think the Eagles have more talent, but the Chiefs are the Chiefs and play this game at home.
I think KC probably eeks it out in the end
Prediction: Chiefs win 28-27