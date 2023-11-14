2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) @ Cleveland Browns (6-3)
Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM ET
I don't know who to trust more here. The Pittsburgh Steelers might be the worst 6-3 team in NFL history. The offense is bad and the QB is even worse. Their defense is also inconsistent at times. I mean, my goodness, how do the Steelers keep winning games? To me, this is not a playoff team at all, but you know what; they are winning games, and you have to respect that.
With the Browns, we can see what their issue is; the defense is truly elite and Myles Garrett might be the Defensive Player of the Year. However, the offense seems too talented to be as up and down as they are. Deshaun Watson still has not hit his stride, and you have to begin wondering if Watson has lost some of the magic he had when he was with the Houston Texans.
This game is a home tilt for the Browns, and I just think Cleveland is the better team all-around. I'd be shocked if the Steelers won this. Well, no I wouldn't, because this feels like a game that Pittsburgh wins, but I think the Browns' defense will be too suffocating.
Prediction: Browns win 23 -14