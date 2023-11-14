2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) @ Green Bay Packers (3-6)
Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM ET
Two struggling teams meet in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season. Both the Chargers and Packers lost in Week 10 and will look to get back on the right track in Week 11. However, the Packers are just missing juice on offense. Jordan Love doesn't look like the long-term answer in GB, and that's going to be a huge point for them to address in the offseason.
The Chargers are again in a similar spot this year as they were last year... and the year before... and the year before. A last-second loss keeps the Chargers record below .500. I also tend to think Justin Herbert might not be as good as people think, but head coach Brandon Staley is also likely on his last legs.
Depending if the Chargers lose, and how they lose, I would not be surprised to see Staley get the boot, which would likely pave the way for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to serve as the interim HC. That would be the second AFC West team to make a coaching change in 2023 if that were to happen.
Prediction: Packers win 27-24