2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 11
Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) @ Miami Dolphins (6-3)
Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM ET
The Las Vegas Raiders have gone 2-0 since Antonio Pierce took over as the HC, replacing the controversial Josh McDaniels. They've also smoked victory cigars the last two weeks. But let's be real here; the Raiders have beaten the lowly New York Giants and New York Jets. Let's not get ahead of ourselves here.
The Raiders are not a good team that still seems to be riding the honeymoon phase of firing a head coach. I think they'll come back down to Earth in Week 11 as they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. The Dolphins were on their bye week in Week 10 and had a pretty shaky loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
I don't anticipate the Dolphins stumbling in this game. I expect Mike McDaniel to come out of the bye week having his team prepared. The Dolphins are too good to let this game slip away in my opinion. Plus, the Dolphins pass rush is just phenomenal, and I think they'll tee off versus rookie QB Aidan O'Connell.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has his way with rookie QBs, and I think this unit is going to smother the Raiders and earn a convincing win. The victory cigars will be no more.
Prediction: Dolphins win 35-17