2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 11
New York Giants (2-8) @ Washington Commanders (4-6)
Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM ET
If nothing else, the Washington Commanders are in most games and QB Sam Howell is just cutting up defenses through the air. He's got 2,783 yards and 17 TD passes on the year. His passer rating of 91.5 is also encouraging. Honestly, the Commanders might have a QB here. Getting the offensive line right and bringing in a new head coach should be the top priority in the offseason.
The New York Giants are just bad, but they also have been dealing with a ton of injuries. Daniel Jones is out for the year with a torn ACL and the OL has also been horribly banged-up. The Giants may also be in range to draft a QB to replace Danny Pennies after the 2024 NFL Season, as Jones is simply not it.
I'd also argue that GM Joe Schoen has done a pretty terrible job putting together this roster. The OL is bad even when healthy and the pass catchers are still below-average. I think Schoen needs to ace the 2024 offseason if he wants to get this Giants team back on track. I'd also go as far as to say that the Brian Daboll's seat could begin to get warm if 2024 doesn't bring more success.
I think the Commanders win this game.
Prediction: Commanders win 27-17