2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 11
Dallas Cowboys (6-3) @ Carolina Panthers (1-8)
Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM ET
The Dallas Cowboys got to play a New York Giants team with their third-string QB and will now get to play the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Man, this is great for Dallas, especially after their heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. I'd expect nothing less than another blowout for the Cowboys.
Dallas seems to either win big, lose close, and occasionally lose big. This is another one of those games where the Cowboys can truly see off again and get another huge win. Here's the thing, though; Dallas winning this game in Week 11 doesn't really tell us anything about the team. This is a game they should dominate and I'd be worried if they didn't.
As for the Carolina Panthers, this is a team that likely expected a few more wins under their belt through nine games. It's been so bad that I wouldn't be surprised to see HC Frank Reich be one and done in Carolina, which would also likely mean GM Scott Fitterer gets the boot, too. Bryce Young and the offense have shown next to nothing.
And sure, a rookie QB usually doesn't flash a ton, but the Panthers have shown virtually nothing on that side of the ball, and the defense has regressed a ton under Ejiro Evero. Dallas wins this game big.
Prediction: Cowboys win 35-10