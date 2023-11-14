2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
Tennessee Titans (3-6) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM ET
Two teams that lost in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL Season will look to get right in Week 11. However, the Titans and Jaguars are in completely different spots. The Titans have given the keys to rookie QB Will Levis and are likely wanting to see if they have something there. Ryan Tannehill was benched a couple of weeks ago.
The Jaguars took a brutal loss in Week 10 but are still 6-3 and in front of the AFC South race. However, QB Trevor Lawrence isn't too efficient this year; he's thrown for just nine touchdowns on six interceptions, which is a huge regression from his breakout 2022 year. However, the Jaguars are a well-coached team with Doug Pederson running the show.
They also get another game at home and will look to beat up on a bad Titans team. This might be the perfect "get right" game for Jacksonville, who look to build off of their divisional round appearance in 2022. I'd be worried about the Jags if they couldn't get this done, but the Titans do tend to play up to their opponents with HC Mike Vrabel.
Prediction: Jaguars win 24-20