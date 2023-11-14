2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 11
Arizona Cardinals (2-8) @ Houston Texans (5-4)
Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM ET
I humbly predicted that the Houston Texans would be better than people think in 2023, and so far, I seem to be right. Not only are they good, but they're in a playoff spot and rookie QB CJ Stroud needs to be in the MVP conversation. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal and are just cruising.
The Cardinals won their first game with Kyler Murray back in the lineup, so I think they are indeed better than their record indicates. The Cards may also win their way out of range for a top QB prospect in 2024, but Murray is very good and seems to be adapting very well to the new regime.
I don't think the Cardinals are super eager to trade Murray and start fresh at the position. They have a franchise QB in the building, so why change that? The Texans are a better team, though, and while I think the Cardinals can indeed win this game, I don't think Houston is going to drop this one. The Texans are shocking the NFL world in 2023 and will get to a hearty 6-4 in Week 11.
Prediction: Texans win 26-17