2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) @ Houston Texans (6-4)
Sunday, November 26, 1:00 PM ET
Here it is -- the NFL's game of the Week in Week 12.
Unfortunately, it’s mixed in the 1:00 window with a bunch of other games. Not that the schedule-makers should have known that these two teams were going to be jockeying for 1st place in the AFC South at this point, but this is certainly one you’d love to see flexed in a week where most of the best games are in prime time slots.
At any rate, this one will draw a ton of attention, and for good reason.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have carried over somre positive momentum from the second half of last season, and with the progression we’ve seen from Trevor Lawrence at the QB position, I think it’s safe to say that this is a team that has found its stride. They are 7-3 and have a chance to go on the road this week and gain some serious ground in their division.
But there are few teams in the entire NFL hotter than the Houston Texans right now, and there are few quarterbacks who are slinging the rock as confidently as rookie CJ Stroud. Now, that confidence may have gotten the better of stroud a little bit against the Cardinals as he threw three interceptions, but he still threw a pair of touchdowns and the Houston pass rush/pass defense bucked down at the right moment to seal their sixth win of the year, and third win in a row.
As far as this matchup is concerned for NFL picks, the Jaguars are 1.5-point road favorites. That means Vegas is really on the cusp of buying this Texans team straight up, but not quite. I think you can bank on this one maybe being a bit more chess match than shootout, although NFL fans would love to see two young stars in Trevor Lawrence and CJ Stroud sling the ball around the yard for three hours.
Prediction: Texans win 24-23