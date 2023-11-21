2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Cleveland Browns (7-3) @ Denver Broncos (5-5)
Sunday, November 26, 4:05 PM ET
The Cleveland Browns have been a pretty inspirational team this season, all things considered. The Browns made a mistake trading away Joshua Dobbs before the start of the season, but you can’t exactly blame them from taking the offer of a 5th-round pick for a guy who wasn’t in their plans for the short or long-term. And luckily for them, it hasn’t exactly “cost” them their season, either.
With Deshaun Watson playing only six of this team’s 10 games, the Browns have had to deal with missing their QB1 for a good chunk of this season, as well as the injuries earlier this year to star running back Jack Conklin and running back Nick Chubb. This team has endured, thanks largely to one of the best defenses in the entire NFL.
And they’ve now won games with Watson, PJ Walker, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. DTR got his first NFL win on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Browns have put themselves in great position before going on the road against Denver in Week 12.
And this Denver Broncos team is playing some inspired football as of late. Are the Broncos perfect? Absolutely not, but Sean Payton has his team winning, and they are not only playing relatively mistake-free football offensively (in terms of turnovers), but the defense has forced a whopping 12 turnovers in the last three games.
Now you’ve got the chance to go up against a Cleveland team with a very young quarterback at home and get a desperately-needed AFC win to keep on making a playoff push.
I think the Broncos extend their winning streak to five in this one.
Prediction: Broncos win 20-16