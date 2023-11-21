2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Los Angeles Rams (4-6) @ Arizona Cardinals (2-9)
Sunday, November 26, 4:05 PM ET
The Arizona Cardinals showed a lot of fight once again in Week 11, almost winning back-to-back games with Kyler Murray back in the lineup as the team’s starting quarterback. Unfortunately for them, they simply didn’t have enough against the Houston Texans and rookie phenom CJ Stroud, a team currently beating any and everyone that steps in their path.
The Cardinals, though, are pretty fascinating as a team despite being just 2-9 this season. They played pretty well while Joshua Dobbs was their starter, and aside from a total clunker with Clayton Tune in as the starter a couple of weeks ago, this is a team that I think can continue to make life tough on everyone they play for the remainder of the season.
Here in Week 12, they are taking on the Los Angeles Rams, a team that has been tough to figure out all year.
I do believe this Rams team is capable of going off at any point, but they simply don’t have the consistency right now to inspire any sort of confidence that they can go on the road and get a divisional win, even against a team like the Cardinals.
The Super Bowl champs from just a couple of seasons ago look like a shell of their former selves.
I really don’t know about the early betting line having the Cardinals as home underdogs by 2.5 points in this game. I think with Kyler Murray gaining some steam, this Arizona team can get their third win of the season and keep the Rams in a tailspin.
Prediction: Cardinals win 27-24