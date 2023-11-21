2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
Sunday, November 26, 4:25 PM ET
The Las Vegas Raiders have been playing some inspired football since the team’s decision to fire head coach Josh McDaniels and replace him with interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce and the Raiders gave the Miami Dolphins all they could handle over the weekend, and they did it with rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell going up against a Vic Fangio-coached defense.
O’Connell needed to throw the ball a few more times to Davante Adams instead of Jalen Ramsey in the game, but you can’t help but be impressed with how the Raiders are fighting.
They now get the chance to take a shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who just shockingly lost a home game coming off of a bye week. That simply doesn’t happen to Andy Reid-coached teams…
The Chiefs are in somewhat of a funk right now. They’ve lost two of their last three games, and the offense for Kansas City has only scored 20 points or more twice since Week 5 (once vs. the Chargers, once vs. Miami). The Chiefs obviously just lost to a quality opponent at home, playing against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL and they showed why they are probably the NFL’s best team right now.
And the Chiefs’ flaws have been obvious all year. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have receivers outside of Travis Kelce that he can trust.
I don’t think the Raiders are winning this game, but it might be more interesting than the Chiefs would like.
Prediction: Chiefs win 27-20