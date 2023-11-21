2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Buffalo Bills (6-5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)
Sunday, November 26, 4:25 PM ET
After losing back-to-back games the Buffalo Bills finally got back on the board with a much-needed win against the New York Jets, who are legitimately one of the hardest teams to watch in the NFL.
The Bills simply had to go out and take care of business on Sunday afternoon, as good as the Jets’ defense has been at times this season, and that’s exactly what they did. After losing to the Denver Broncos in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, the Bills bounced back against an AFC East rival and will head into Philadelphia with some renewed confidence.
And they’re going to need it. The Philadelphia Eagles have obviously been one of the best teams in the league all year long, and this will be a fascinating road matchup for Josh Allen to prove that he’s not on some sort of rollercoaster ride no one really wants him to be on.
The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 and coming back home after a really hard-fought win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Does this have the potential to be a trap game for Philadelphia? We all know the Buffalo Bills aren’t going to be overlooked by really anyone, not with Josh Allen at the quarterback position, but it could very well be a “letdown” kind of week for the Eagles.
Philadelphia is a 3.5-point home favorite in this game, which is a pretty clear indicator of how close Vegas really thinks this game is going to be. I’m actually a little torn about it as far as just a straight up NFL picks matchup. If the best version of the Buffalo Bills shows up, anything is possible.
You know what? Let’s just say the Bills keep it rolling in Week 12. The Eagles can’t win ‘em all, right?
Prediction: Bills win 31-28