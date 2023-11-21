2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Chicago Bears (3-8) @ Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
Monday, November 27, 8:15 PM ET
What an absolutely gut-wrenching loss for the Chicago Bears in Week 11...
Even with Justin Fields back in the lineup, and even after taking the Detroit Lions within an inch of their lives on the road, the Chicago Bears open up as 4.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears made some big plays in Justin Fields’ return from injury, and Fields kind of picked up where he left off with a touchdown pass and over 100 yards as a runner. But it wasn’t enough.
Fields and the Bears literally fumbled the game away as they had a chance to at least tie in the final minute of the game before Fields was hit by Aidan Hutchinson, losing the ball in the process and ultimately, the game. This Chicago team is winning while it’s losing because they are currently projected to finish with multiple top-five picks, including the first overall pick thanks to the Carolina Panthers.
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off of their first loss in over a month, a tough loss on the road against the Denver Broncos. You can't help but wonder if we see Justin Jefferson back for this game with the urgency ramped up yet again. It would be the first time we've seen Jefferson catching passes from the "Passtronaut" himself.
I think the Vikings cap off a tremendous weekend of football with a close win.
Prediction: Vikings win 24-22