2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Washington Commanders (4-6) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3)
Thursday, November 23, 4:30 PM ET
The Washington Commanders really came out in Week 11 and laid an egg against the New York Giants. The Giants, starting Tommy Devito again at the quarterback position, pretty much controlled the game against the Commanders, who had to scrape and claw to get back in it late in the 4th quarter.
And then Sam Howell unfortunately couldn’t finish the job once again.
The Commanders now have a short week to go on the road and face off against another divisional opponent to keep their season alive. The problem with that? The Commanders have already been swept by the rest of the NFC East so far this season including two losses to the Giants. It doesn’t get any easier with a road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who improved to 7-3 over the weekend with another dominating victory over a bad team.
The Cowboys have to be absolutely kicking themselves for losing to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season. Dallas has certainly been imperfect this season overall but they’ve got so many dominating victories that it’s hard to see how they’re going to go out and lose this one against Washington.
Dallas boasts one of the best scoring offenses and one of the best scoring defenses in the entire NFL. The Commanders obviously have been resilient at times this season but I don’t think there’s any way they’re getting a bite of the six-legged turducken on Thanksgiving Day.
Prediction: Cowboys win 31-16