2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
San Francisco 49ers (7-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (6-4)
Thursday, November 23, 8:20 PM ET
Before or after you have your third (or fourth or fifth) slice of pie, cap off the night with one of the top matchups of the week in Seattle with the 49ers coming to town for a massive divisional matchup.
After a spell of three games where they weren’t able to score more than 17 points and where they lost their first three games of the season, the 49ers appear to have figured everything out once again and are back to absolutely torching teams with their star-studded offense.
Brock Purdy continues to look like a much better player than just a game-manager out there for the 49ers, and Brandon Aiyuk continues to make himself a lot of money with the way he has played this season. The 49ers are a well-oiled machine, and they took it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
The Niners open up as 5.5-point favorites on the road against the Seahawks, and this will be the first of two matchups in just a couple of weeks for each of these teams. And these matchups could very well determin the NFC West division race before mid-December.
But it starts in Seattle, which is obviously a great advantage for Seattle. It’s why the 49ers are only favored by 5.5 points despite the fact that they have consistently blown out opponents this season. Just ask the Jaguars, who took a 34-3 loss on their home field a couple of weeks ago to the 49ers…
This game has potential to be close, but I think the 49ers gut out a road victory.
Prediction: 49ers win 34-23