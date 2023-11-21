2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Miami Dolphins (7-3) @ New York Jets (4-6)
Friday, November 24, 3:00 PM ET
The Miami Dolphins found a way to escape with a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have clearly been given a jolt by the firing of former head coach Josh McDaniels. Once the Raiders fired McDaniels and promoted Antonio Pierce into the interim head coach position, that team started playing much more complementary football and they hung with Miami to the very end.
Unfortunately, Aidan O’Connell messed around and found out what happens when you throw the ball at Jalen Ramsey…
Ramsey, playing in just his third game of the year so far, proved exactly why he’s long been considered one of the very best cornerbacks in the game, picking off two Aidan O’Connell passes. He’s already got three interceptions so far this season…
Offensively, the Dolphins have the firepower to really outlast anybody. Although they set a bit of an unfair precedent for themselves by scoring 70 points earlier this season against the Denver Broncos, you can’t help but think they’re going to be able to go on the road and get a win against the New York Jets, barring an absolute disaster of a performance in terms of turnovers.
The Dolphins can’t sleep-walk to a win, by any means, but if they go in and take care of business, this is a game they should be able to win. Vic Fangio has historically been really great at scheming defense against quarterbacks like Zach Wilson who are really limited in terms of what they can do passing the ball.
This is a game where Miami should be able to pull away as the game goes along.
Prediction: Dolphins win 24-15