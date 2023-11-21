2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
New Orleans Saints (5-5) @ Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
Sunday, November 26, 1:00 PM ET
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a bye week and thanks to the division they play in, they have a chance to continue making a playoff push in Week 12 despite currently being projected to pick in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Falcons come out of their bye week with a home game against the division-leading New Orleans Saints, and the only unfortunate bit of news for Atlanta is the fact that the Saints are also coming off of their bye week. So they’ve had time to plan for this as well and make some necessary corrections with some time off.
This game really sort of feels like the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object. Not in terms of the quality of each of these two opponents, but it just really feels like picking one of these two teams on a weekly basis is a true shot in the dark.
What do we have to base our picks on here? Neither of these teams are consistent. The Falcons are 3-2 this season at home and the Saints are 3-3 on the road. Neither of these teams have a stable QB position right now.
So what are we supposed to do as far as NFL picks are concerned? Well, that’s a great question. You’ve got to go with your gut here. Which teams is going to be better prepared coming off of a bye week? Which team is going to limit turnovers offensively?
This is truly a coin flip on paper.
Prediction: Falcons win 26-24