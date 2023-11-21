2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) @ Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)
Sunday, November 26, 1:00 PM ET
You just can’t help but feel absolutely gutted for Joe Burrow at this point.
Burrow has been sacked more times up to this stage of his young NFL career than Andrew Luck was as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, and remember that Luck ended up retiring over injuries as a result of taking so many hits. The two situations are completely different and I’m not implying that Burrow is going to retire, but the fact of the matter is, the Bengals haven’t appropriately protected their franchise superstar, and he’s now suffered a second season-ending injury in just his fourth NFL season.
Remember, Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in his rookie year back in 2020.
Now, the Bengals will have a home game in Week 12 against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that is going to be like sharks smelling blood in the water. This Pittsburgh defense did just lose a game against a backup QB, but allowing only 13 points, it’s had to really blame them.
The Steelers’ offense is pathetic, and it has been all year long. It’s a wonder they’ve been able to win six games in the first place.
When you look at this game on paper, you immediately want to give the edge to the Steelers because the Bengals are going to trot Jake Browning out there to start, but Kenny Pickett is so bad on the other side that I can’t honestly say the Steelers are making this pick easy.
In fact, Pickett is so bad and Browning showed some decent enough stuff late on Thursday night that I’m not so sure the Bengals won’t rally around him for at least a game and get a win at home here.
Prediction: Bengals win 19-17