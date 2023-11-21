2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season
Carolina Panthers (1-9) @ Tennessee Titans (3-7)
Sunday, November 26, 1:00 PM ET
At least if Will Levis and Bryce Young are playing in this game, it should be fun to watch.
Unfortunately, this game has potential to also be the biggest dud of the week. We might honestly need to start talking about Panthers head coach Frank Reich being on the hot seat. Carolina basically went out this offseason and spared no expense when it came to allowing Reich to build his coaching staff, and then they traded DJ Moore and a bounty of picks to go and bet the future of the franchise on Bryce Young.
Considering how well CJ Stroud is playing for the Houston Texans, you can’t help but wonder if Panthers ownership is going to be furious (if they’re not already) about the Panthers holding the #1 overall pick and still missing out on the best QB in this class.
Situation obviously matters, but wow, Stroud looks lightyears ahead of anyone else in this year’s class.
That would include Will Levis as well, a second-round pick who has shown some promise early on with four touchdowns in his NFL debut. He had a bit of a dry spell over the last two games with no touchdowns in almost 80 pass attempts, but he bounced back with a decent performance against the Jaguars statistically, completing 13-of-17 passes with a pair of touchdowns (and a lost fumble) in a 20-point loss.
Mike Vrabel and Frank Reich could both be on the hot seat going into this game.
Prediction: Titans win 23-19