2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) @ Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
Sunday, November 26, 1:00 PM ET
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers follow up a tough matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49ers with a trip to the midwest to face off against the well-rested Indianapolis Colts.
As great of a story as Baker Mayfield has been this season, you can’t help but wonder if the Colts can keep things interesting in the AFC South. If they can get a win in this game against the Buccaneers, they will be able to at least keep a bit of pace when you look at the Jaguars and Texans going up against each other.
And the Colts have done a good job this season when facing off against teams that currently have a losing record. They’re 3-1 against teams currently with a losing record and the Colts also have a couple of signature wins with road victories against both Houston and Baltimore.
The Colts are a curious case, though. Gardner Minshew is obviously their QB1 after Anthony Ricahrdson’s season-ending injury, and while Minshew has done a solid job, the Colts have been carried by a top-10 running game and a defense that forces a lot of turnovers.
They’re going to need to bait Baker Mayfield into some bad throws in this one because the Bucs boast one of the NFL’s best run defenses (6th in yards allowed) and a defense that also forces a ton of turnovers.
I think the Bucs’ defense is going to be able to get the better of Gardner Minshew in this one, even with the Colts having had the extra time to prepare. The oddsmakers aren’t overly confident in the Colts (-1) playing at home.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 23-20