2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season
Cleveland Browns (7-4) @ Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
Sunday, December 3, 4:25 PM ET
It feels like every time I start buying into the Los Angeles Rams a little bit, they falter and have a horrible game. And every time I start expecting them to get taken to the cleaners, they come out and have a blowout win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Needless to say, the Los Angeles Rams have been a brutal team to try and “figure out” this season. But playing at home in Week 13 with a chance to get back into the playoff picture? I mean, this is a golden opportunity for Sean McVay and his young roster.
The Cleveland Browns right now are as beaten up as just about any team in the NFL. Clearly, they have some serious grit to be 7-4 at this point in the season with Nick Chubb missing so many games, Deshaun Watson being limited, and now Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol.
Amari Cooper left the Browns’ loss against the Denver Broncos with a chest injury. Myles Garrett was in a sling after that game.
As good as Cleveland has been this season despite their injuries (they didn’t have Denzel Ward, either), it’s safe to say that not many teams could sustain this many injuries. I think the Rams will be ready to roll in this one, and I think they get back to .500 with a home win over the Browns. They are 4.5-point favorites.
Prediction: Rams win 27-16