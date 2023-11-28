2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season
Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) @ Green Bay Packers (5-6)
Sunday, December 3, 8:20 PM ET
The Green Bay Packers put forth what I believe to be their best performance of the entire 2023 season against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
They not only got themselves a quality win on the road against a really good opponent, but more importantly for the Green Bay Packers in an evaluation season was the play of their young offensive core.
This was a really great week for Packers QB Jordan Love, who was absolutely dealing from the very first drive of this game. Love was out there distributing the ball to all of his young studs at receiver, getting Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and even tight end Tucker Kraft involved. Heck, we saw UDFA Malik Heath out there making plays in this game.
Green Bay is going to be charged up for this matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and I think they actually are much more of a threat than the masses may realize if they can keep this momentum going.
The Chiefs are favored by 6.5 points in the early betting lines for this game and I personally think we could see the Packers pull off an upset here. There’s no doubt that Kansas City is the smarter pick, but you’ve got to take some risks when it comes to NFL picks and predictions and I’m taking the Packers in an upset at home.
Prediction: Packers win 30-27