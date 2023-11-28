2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season
Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) @ New England Patriots (2-9)
Sunday, December 3, 1:00 PM ET
This game is both easy to predict and one of the dudliest games of the week.
Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Chargers are in such a bad position right now because they can’t play well in close games. At least, not well enough to win. The Chargers find themselves at 4-7 and looking up at the rest of the crowded AFC, but they’ve put themselves at such a disadvantage that they truly have no room for error going on the road to face off against New England this weekend.
And while anything can happen at any moment in the NFL, I think this one is pretty clear: The Patriots haven’t done anything to deserve a straight up pick here. They have been one of the worst offenses in the league in 2023, they just benched Mac Jones in a loss to the lowly New York Giants, and it feels like Bill Belichick’s time with the franchise is coming to an end at some point in the near future.
All of that is looming over this team right now and I just don’t think they have what it takes to win a game against a team like the Chargers, who is capable of eclipsing the 20-point mark offensively even against this Patriots defense, which has still done some good things in 2023.
I think the Chargers take this one easily.
Prediction: Chargers win 23-16