2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
Atlanta Falcons (5-6) @ New York Jets (4-7)
Sunday, December 3, 1:00 PM ET
As this article is being put together for the week, the Atlanta Falcons just finished off a victory against the New Orleans Saints. In this game, we nearly witnessed the Holy Trinity of things that typically should equal an Atlanta Falcons victory.
Those things are: Bijan Robinson being involved as both a runner and receiver, Drake London making a big play, and Kyle Pitts getting involved. Pitts had just two catches in this game for Atlanta, so he wasn’t overly involved, but we did see both Robinson and London making big plays for Atlanta, as they improved to first place in the lowly NFC South with that win over the Saints.
And now, they have a real shot at getting to 6-6 with a road trip to face off against the New York Jets, who have one of the most pathetic offenses I have witnessed as a football fan.
I just don’t know how you can look at any Jets game right now and project them to win unless they are playing against an offense that is equally inept, and right now, that list is short and would include teams like the New England Patriots.
But the Falcons have a competent offense and a playmaker in Bijan Robinson who needs to continue to be fed. If the Falcons can do that, I think they come away with a win here.
Prediction: Falcons win 21-12