2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
Arizona Cardinals (2-10) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
Sunday, December 3, 1:00 PM ET
This is a Super Bowl rematch but it’s not a great matchup in Week 13. The Arizona Cardinals are 2-10 and just got boat-raced by the Los Angeles Rams after I stuck my neck out for them. We saw the Cardinals play pretty well in a loss against the Texans last week and they won the week before that, so with the way the Rams had been playing, this past weekend’s game was one of the bigger stunners in my opinion.
On the other side in this one, you have the biggest frauds in the NFL in the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the NFL’s version of the Iowa Hawkeyes masquerading as a good team at 7-4.
Hey, you are what your record says you are. The Steelers have a phenomenal defense and an opportunistic offense. And they seemingly keep getting exactly the right matchups to keep their winning ways going.
How are we supposed to expect anything but a win from the Steelers in this one? I mean, they’re playing at home against a 2-10 team. They’re favored by 5.5 points.
Welcome to another Big Ten matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.
Prediction: Steelers win 22-15