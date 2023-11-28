2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
Miami Dolphins (8-3) @ Washington Commanders (4-8)
Sunday, December 3, 1:00 PM ET
The Miami Dolphins have beaten one team with a winning record this season – the Denver Broncos. And yes, the Denver Broncos just got above .500 this weekend, so does that one really count? At any rate, the Dolphins are taking care of business against bad teams, and if that’s a path to the playoffs, who really cares?
The unfortunate aspect about the Dolphins’ Black Friday win over the New York Jets is the fact that they los Jaelan Phillips for the season (Achilles), but this defense has allowed 17 points or less in three of their last four games.
Miami now has to go on the road and face off against the 4-8 Washington Commanders, who just fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Is this team going to rally after firing a coordinator? Or will the Dolphins simply go out and have their way against the Commanders defense like they have against just about everyone else this season?
Even going on the road, the Dolphins are favored in this game by 9.5 points, and I think that’s probably a good spread. The Commanders are coming off of a really ugly loss on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, and they haven’t really given us any reason lately to believe they’re going to come out swinging against a team like Miami, even playing at home.
Prediction: Dolphins win 27-17